Calle Siete or Seventh Street? Spanish street signs debated

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania city councilman is proposing to install decorative Spanish-language street signs on a main commercial corridor, upsetting some area residents.

Democratic Allentown City Councilman Julio Guridy says he wants to honour the city's growing Hispanic population by adding signs that say Calle Siete, Spanish for Seventh Street. Hispanics now represent nearly half the population of 120,000.

Guridy says the Latino community has contributed to Allentown's efforts to remake its economy and deserves to be recognized.

Critics call the proposal unnecessary and divisive. They say it's a distraction from issues of poverty, drugs, crime and lack of opportunity that plague Allentown's urban core.