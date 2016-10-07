Calle Siete or Seventh Street? Spanish street signs debated
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania city councilman is proposing to install decorative Spanish-language street signs on a main commercial corridor, upsetting some area residents.
Democratic Allentown City Councilman Julio Guridy says he wants to
Guridy says the Latino community has contributed to Allentown's efforts to remake its economy and deserves to be recognized.
Critics call the proposal unnecessary and divisive. They say it's a distraction from issues of poverty, drugs, crime and lack of opportunity that plague Allentown's urban core.
A council committee tabled the sign proposal for more discussion after dozens of people showed up at a public meeting this week to voice support and opposition.