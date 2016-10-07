Cambodian opposition, citing danger, stays out of parliament

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's opposition party has unexpectedly failed to attend the reopening of parliament, setting back hopes of a political truce with the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Cambodia National Rescue Party spokesman Yim Sovann said Friday that the opposition party felt they were under threat of physical intimidation, recalling that its lawmakers had previously been beaten up by a pro-government mob.

The opposition had recently said it would rejoin the parliamentary session after some conciliatory words and gestures by both sides.