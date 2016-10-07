Cambodian opposition, citing danger, stays out of parliament
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's opposition party has unexpectedly failed to attend the reopening of parliament, setting back hopes of a political truce with the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Cambodia National Rescue Party spokesman Yim Sovann said Friday that the opposition party felt they were under threat of physical intimidation, recalling that its lawmakers had previously been beaten up by a pro-government mob.
The opposition had recently said it would rejoin the parliamentary session after some conciliatory words and gestures by both sides.
The party stopped attending the parliamentary sessions about four months ago after lawmakers of the ruling Cambodian People's Party stripped some opposition lawmakers of their legal immunity. The party charges that the government is using lawsuits to unfairly harass its members.