Czechs vote for Senate, regional representatives

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czechs are voting in elections that the governing centre -left, three-party coalition hopes will maintain its control of the Senate, the upper house in Parliament.

In a two-day vote, voters are selecting one-third of the country's 81-seat Senate and also new regional governments in 13 of the country's 14 regions currently dominated by the ruling Social Democrats.

Parliament's lower house dominates the legislative process, but the Senate plays an important role in passing constitutional amendments and approving constitutional Court judges.