Former UK PM Tony Blair hints at possible return to politics
LONDON — Former Prime Minister Tony Blair is dropping hints about a possible return to politics.
The former Labour Party leader told Esquire magazine in a lengthy interview published Friday that Britain is becoming a one-party state under the Conservatives as Labour moves to the "ultra-left" under new leader Jeremy Corbyn.
He tells the magazine he doesn't know if there's a role for him but says he is still motivated by politics and views what is happening now as "a tragedy." He says his future plans are "an open question."
The 63-year-old Blair won three consecutive elections by moving the Labour Party into the political
Blair has recently scaled back his for-profit business activities.