Former UK PM Tony Blair hints at possible return to politics

LONDON — Former Prime Minister Tony Blair is dropping hints about a possible return to politics.

The former Labour Party leader told Esquire magazine in a lengthy interview published Friday that Britain is becoming a one-party state under the Conservatives as Labour moves to the "ultra-left" under new leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He tells the magazine he doesn't know if there's a role for him but says he is still motivated by politics and views what is happening now as "a tragedy." He says his future plans are "an open question."

The 63-year-old Blair won three consecutive elections by moving the Labour Party into the political centre , but the British public has largely soured on him because of his role in the 2003 invasion of Iraq. He left office in 2007.