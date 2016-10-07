Fox News' Megyn Kelly, Sean Hannity are friends again

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel colleagues Sean Hannity and Megyn Kelly are friends again.

Kelly tweeted a picture of her and Hannity together on the set of Kelly's show Thursday night, with a note, "We're Irish. It's complicated. #friends." She also ended her program, which leads into Hannity's, by saying, "Up next: Live, Sean Hannity. My friend."

The amends come a day after Kelly called out GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump for seeking out friendly media interviews with Hannity. Hannity responded with a tweet calling Kelly a supporter of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.