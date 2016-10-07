France, Senegal to expand fight in region against extremism

DAKAR, Senegal — France and Senegal have agreed to expand co-operation in the fight against extremism to at least 14 other African countries.

French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve made the announcement with his Senegalese counterpart Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo after meetings Friday in Senegal's capital, Dakar.

Cazeneuve said the decision expands on already established intelligence agreements to fight extremism, looking to include more countries to help secure borders, exchange intelligence and foster co-operation between special and local security forces in the region.

Diallo said talks will include countries within a French West African economic and monetary union, expanding to Ghana, Liberia and Cameroon.