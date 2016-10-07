France, Senegal to expand fight in region against extremism
DAKAR, Senegal — France and Senegal have agreed to expand
French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve made the announcement with his Senegalese counterpart Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo after meetings Friday in Senegal's capital, Dakar.
Cazeneuve said the decision expands on already established intelligence agreements to fight extremism, looking to include more countries to help secure borders, exchange intelligence and foster
Diallo said talks will include countries within a French West African economic and monetary union, expanding to Ghana, Liberia and Cameroon.
West African leaders earlier this year discussed setting up a force to combat extremists in the region following major attacks by al-Qaida-linked militants in Mali, Burkina Faso and in Ivory Coast.