Man arrested after scaling Buckingham Palace gate

LONDON — British police say a man has been arrested after scaling a gate outside Buckingham Palace.

The Metropolitan Police force says the 21-year-old was arrested for trespassing as he dropped to the ground Friday afternoon.

He was not carrying a weapon and will undergo a mental health assessment.

Queen Elizabeth II was not at the palace.

A royal spokeswoman declined to comment, saying security was a matter for the police.

Several intruders have breached security at the queen's London residence over the years, including a man convicted of murder who climbed a wall in May while the queen was at home.