Man gets life in prison for ordering hit at wrong Ohio home

CHARDON, Ohio — A man accused of arranging a contract killing in which the hired attacker went to the wrong Ohio home and shot someone with the same name as the intended target has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A Geauga (jee-'AW-guh) County judge sentenced Joe Rosebrook on Thursday. He was convicted of aggravated murder and other charges in September for the 2006 fatal shooting of Daniel Ott in suburban Cleveland.

Rosebrook maintained his innocence Thursday while telling Ott's family he was sorry for their loss.

Authorities say another Daniel Ott was targeted for double-crossing the 60-year-old Rosebrook by informing authorities when Rosebrook hired him to kill someone in his stolen-car operation.