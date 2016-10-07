Nation's oldest park ranger to receive Congressional award

RICHMOND, Calif. — The nation's oldest park ranger will be awarded a Congressional Record statement at the museum and national historic park where she works.

KNTV reports (http://bit.ly/2d8xXMH) that Rep. Mark DeSaulnier will present 95-year-old Betty Reid Soskin with the statement at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historic Park in Richmond on Friday.

The Congressional Record, the official record of the United States Congress, has been published daily since 1873.

Soskin was named California Woman of the Year in 1995.

Last year, Soskin received a presidential coin from President Obama after she lit the National Christmas tree at the White House. In June, Soskin was the victim of a brutal home invasion and robbery. The coin was stolen, but Soskin recovered and returned to work just weeks after the attack.

