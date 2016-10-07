Obama campaigns for Democratic House candidates

CHICAGO — President Barack Obama urged donors Friday to rally around Democratic candidates for the House in next month's election, saying a stronger caucus will make the difference on such issues as immigration, rebuilding roads and bridges, and providing access to an early education.

Obama said he was confident of victory by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Nov. 8, but said she'll need supportive members in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to get things done. Democrats would need to pick up 30 seats to retake the majority.

"It's an uphill battle. Nancy is the first to acknowledge it," he said, referring to Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California.

Obama said his administration tackled tough issues when Democrats had the majority in both chambers of Congress. Examples he cited included increasing the level of Pell grants, expanding health insurance coverage and creating the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

"Across the board, whatever your issue, the stakes could not be higher, and I hope all of you feel that same sense of urgency," he said.

Less than five weeks before the election, Obama returned to his hometown of Chicago to raise money for Clinton and Rep. Tammy Duckworth, who is running for his old Senate seat. His first fundraiser Friday benefited the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Participants paid $10,000 and up to attend.

Obama also cast his vote early, stopping by the Cook County Office Building to fill out his ballot, as Democrats work to encourage supporters to vote early nationwide. He greeted the poll workers and then joked as the camera crews stood about 30 feet away: "Now, they can't see me, can they?"

Obama was scheduled to attend a Democratic National Committee event for Clinton on Friday, followed by a fundraiser Sunday for Duckworth, who is trying to unseat Republican Sen. Mark Kirk.

Kirk won the Senate seat during the 2010 election that swept Democrats out of power in the House and allowed the GOP to make gains in the Senate. He faces a tougher road in a general election, when more Democratic voters cast ballots.

Most public polls suggest Duckworth is leading in the race. Democrats pounced recently when Kirk said Obama was "acting like the drug dealer in chief" after the Obama administration delivered $400 million in cash to Iran on the same day Tehran agreed to release American prisoners.

Democratic officials used the comments to tie Kirk to GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, with a party spokesman saying that "hateful and divisive politics have taken over the entire Republican party." Kirk is not endorsing Trump and has called him "bigoted and racist."

The Senate race represents one of the Democratic Party's best hopes this November. Democrats need a net gain of four seats to secure the majority if Clinton wins the presidency, as her vice-president would break a tie. The party needs to net five seats if Trump wins.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz said Obama considers Duckworth a friend and he wants her in the Senate because "he thinks she's a phenomenal public servant" and a "true patriot."