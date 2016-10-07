Official: Puerto Rico man, 80, infected with Zika dies

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico's health secretary has reported the death of an 80-year-old man who was infected with Zika and had other medical conditions.

Ana Rius said Friday the mosquito-borne virus caused a drop in platelets, among other issues, and the man died of cardiac and respiratory complications.

He was the third person to die in Puerto Rico under such conditions. Two other people died from a paralysis condition linked to Zika.

Rius also reported the death of a fetus with brain damage that was carried by a woman infected with Zika. Rius declined to say if the woman miscarried or had an abortion.