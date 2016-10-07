News / World

Pakistani parliament condemns India's actions in Kashmir

An Indian paramilitary soldier, center, orders a Kashmiri civilian to turn back at a temporary checkpoint during curfew in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Authorities imposed a curfew in many parts of the Indian-controlled Kashmir to prevent a protest march to the disputed Himalayan region's office of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) called by separatist leaders seeking end of Indian rule. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

An Indian paramilitary soldier, center, orders a Kashmiri civilian to turn back at a temporary checkpoint during curfew in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Authorities imposed a curfew in many parts of the Indian-controlled Kashmir to prevent a protest march to the disputed Himalayan region's office of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) called by separatist leaders seeking end of Indian rule. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's parliament has adopted a resolution condemning India's actions in the disputed region of Kashmir.

After a two-day session, the lawmakers unanimously on Friday backed the document denouncing the "brutal use of force" by Indian troops in the Indian-controlled part of the territory.

Many in the Indian-controlled portion, where violence and cross-border skirmishes have escalated in recent months, favour independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The resolution also rejected Indian accusation against Pakistan of an alleged involvement by Islamabad in a militant attack on an Indian base that killed 17 soldiers last month. The document also accused India of "sponsoring terrorism" in Pakistan.

Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought two out of three wars over Kashmir.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular