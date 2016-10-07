Pakistani parliament condemns India's actions in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's parliament has adopted a resolution condemning India's actions in the disputed region of Kashmir.

After a two-day session, the lawmakers unanimously on Friday backed the document denouncing the "brutal use of force" by Indian troops in the Indian-controlled part of the territory.

Many in the Indian-controlled portion, where violence and cross-border skirmishes have escalated in recent months, favour independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The resolution also rejected Indian accusation against Pakistan of an alleged involvement by Islamabad in a militant attack on an Indian base that killed 17 soldiers last month. The document also accused India of "sponsoring terrorism" in Pakistan.