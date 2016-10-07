Philippines captures 3 suspects in deadly night market blast

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine defence chief has announced the capture of three suspected Muslim militants he says are responsible for a Sept. 2 bombing that killed 15 people and prompted the president to declare a state of lawlessness to counter terrorism in the country.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Friday that the three suspects possessed a cellphone video of the bombing, which wounded 69 people at a night market in southern Davao city, and the bloody aftermath. He said the suspects were arrested recently carrying bomb-making materials at a security checkpoint in southern Cotabato city.

He said the cellphone video showed the night market scene, followed by a flash of light as the bomb went off, yells of "Allahu akbar," or "God is great," then chaos.