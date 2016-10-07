Ryan 'sickened' by Trump's comments; Kirk says quit race

Republicans swiftly condemned Donald Trump after the revelations of crude comments he made about women, captured in a 2005 tape and made public Friday. Here is some of the reaction:

___

"No woman should ever be described in these terms or talked about in this manner. Ever." — Republican Party chairman Reince Priebus, who had stood by Trump through his past provocative comments.

___

"I am sickened by what I heard today. Women are to be championed and revered, not objectified. I hope Mr. Trump treats this situation with the seriousness it deserves and works to demonstrate to the country that he has greater respect for women than this clip suggests. In the meantime, he is no longer attending tomorrow's event in Wisconsin." — House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who has had a rocky relationship with Trump but had an event scheduled for Saturday with the presidential candidate.

___

"These comments are repugnant, and unacceptable in any circumstance. As the father of three daughters, I strongly believe that Trump needs to apologize directly to women and girls everywhere, and take full responsibility for the utter lack of respect for women shown in his comments on that tape." — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

___

"There is absolutely no place for that sort of conduct or language in our society. Donald Trump must make a full and unqualified apology." — House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., hours after Trump had apologized "if anyone was offended."

___

"There are no excuses for Donald Trump's offensive and demeaning comments. No woman should ever be victimized by this kind of inappropriate behaviour . He alone bears the burden of his conduct and alone should suffer the consequences." — Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who is up for re-election.

___

Trump should drop out and the "GOP should engage rules for emergency replacement." — Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Ill., one of the most vulnerable Republican incumbents, in a tweet.

___

"Donald's comments were vulgar, egregious & impossible to justify. No one should ever talk about any woman in those terms, even in private." — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who has endorsed his former GOP presidential rival.

___