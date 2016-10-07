Sudan government criticizes doctors' strike
KHARTOUM, Sudan — The Sudanese government is criticizing a work stoppage by doctors in hospitals of the capital, Khartoum, saying communists are working to undermine the country.
Independent daily Jareeda said Friday the strikes took place at several hospitals across Khartoum, in non-emergency cases.
State Minister for Health Somaya Akad opposed the strike in an appearance on state-run Radio Omdurman on Friday, saying measures were being taken to guarantee services.