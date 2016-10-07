The Latest: Backpage.com CEO waives extradition

DALLAS — The Latest on the arrest of the chief executive officer of adult classified ad portal Backpage.com and the raid of his Dallas offices (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

The chief executive of the adult classified ad portal Backpage.com has waived extradition from Texas to California after being arrested on several pimping charges.

CEO Carl Ferrer appeared in a Houston courtroom Friday in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs. Ferrer was arrested Thursday on a California warrant after arriving in Houston on a flight from Amsterdam.

Ferrer waived extradition during the hearing. The local prosecutor says Ferrer is expected to be flown to California on Friday afternoon.

Ferrer's attorney, Philip Hilder, says his client believes the charges are "trumped up." Hilder says Ferrer is "looking forward to his day in court, where he gets to battle back on these charges."

Investigators allege that adult and child sex-trafficking victims were forced into prostitution through escort ads posted on Ferrer's site.

___

10:20 a.m.

A Texas search warrant affidavit accuses the chief executive of Backpage.com of engaging in money laundering while operating the adult classified ad portal.

The Dallas headquarters of Backpage.com were searched Thursday, the same day CEO Carl Ferrer was arrested after arriving in Houston on a flight from Amsterdam.

Ferrer was arrested on a California warrant. He is expected to appear in court in Houston on Friday for an extradition hearing.

California authorities say Ferrer was arrested on several pimping charges, including one involving minors. Under California law, pimping is defined as making money off prostitutes or soliciting customers for prostitution.

Backpage.com is a Dutch-owned limited liability corporation incorporated in Delaware. But its principal place of business in Dallas.

___

6 a.m.

State agents have raided the Dallas offices of adult classified ad portal Backpage.com and arrested Chief Executive Officer Carl Ferrer following allegations that adult and child sex-trafficking victims were forced into prostitution through escort ads posted on the site.

Fifty-five-year-old Ferrer was arrested on a California warrant after arriving Thursday in Houston on a flight from Amsterdam. Authorities also issued warrants for the arrest of the site's controlling shareholders, sixty-eight-year-old Michael Lacey and sixty-seven-year-old James Larkin.

California Attorney General Kamala Harris said Ferrer was arrested on felony charges of pimping a minor, pimping, and conspiracy to commit pimping. Under California law, pimping is defined as making money off prostitutes or soliciting customers for prostitution.