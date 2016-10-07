The Latest: NBA star Derrick Rose to testify in rape case
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the trial of a lawsuit claiming NBA star Derrick Rose and two other men raped a woman (all times local):
11 a.m.
The lawyer for an ex-girlfriend accusing NBA star Derrick Rose and two of his friends of rape says he will call Rose to the witness stand after the
Attorney Waukeen McCoy said Friday that Rose would be the next witness in the lawsuit seeking $21.5 million in damages from the point guard for the New York Knicks.
The woman is facing her second day of testimony and is under tough cross-examination.
The woman says she sued Rose to hold him accountable and denies she is doing it for money.
Lawyers for Rose presented text messages from the woman to a friend saying they needed to go find a wealthy man.
She also sent a text to a friend saying that since she had filed suit, they would return their TV and upgrade to a plasma screen.
Rose and the two friends deny the allegations and say they had consensual sex with the woman.