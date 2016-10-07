The Latest: NBA star Derrick Rose to testify in rape case

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the trial of a lawsuit claiming NBA star Derrick Rose and two other men raped a woman (all times local):

11 a.m.

The lawyer for an ex-girlfriend accusing NBA star Derrick Rose and two of his friends of rape says he will call Rose to the witness stand after the defence finishes cross-examining his client.

Attorney Waukeen McCoy said Friday that Rose would be the next witness in the lawsuit seeking $21.5 million in damages from the point guard for the New York Knicks.

The woman is facing her second day of testimony and is under tough cross-examination.

The woman says she sued Rose to hold him accountable and denies she is doing it for money.

Lawyers for Rose presented text messages from the woman to a friend saying they needed to go find a wealthy man.

She also sent a text to a friend saying that since she had filed suit, they would return their TV and upgrade to a plasma screen.