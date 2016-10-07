The Latest: US woman killed in Africa a passionate scientist
DAVIS, Calif. — The Latest on an American researched killed in Ethiopia (all times local):
9:15 p.m.
The family of a California researcher killed by rocks thrown by protesters in Ethiopia calls her a bright human being they were lucky to share part of their lives with.
Sharon Gray's family said in a statement released late Thursday night that she was a passionate scientist, friend, spouse, sister, daughter and colleague.
The statement says Gray's family members are picking each other up and growing together in her absence.
They have started a fundraising webpage aimed at mentoring young women in science in her name.
Gray's department chair at the University of California, Davis, says she was a leader in the study of how climate change affects plants.
12:45 p.m.
A University of California, Davis professor says an American researcher killed by rocks thrown by protesters in Ethiopia was a talented scientist with a bright future.
Plant Biology Department Chair Savithramma Dinesh-Kumar said Thursday that Sharon Gray was always smiling and a "slip of sunshine." He says she was a leader in the study of how climate change affects plants.
Dinesh-Kumar says the circumstances of the attack are still unclear. He says a fellow UC Davis professor in Ethiopia was shaken but not hurt and is returning home.