Turkish ambassador returns to Germany after 4-month recall

BERLIN — Germany's Foreign Ministry says the Turkish ambassador has returned to his post in Berlin, some four months after he was recalled amid fury in Ankara over a parliamentary resolution that labeled the killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks a century ago as genocide.

Deputy foreign minister Markus Ederer met with ambassador Huseyin Avni Karslioglu Friday and said his return was "an important positive step in bilateral relations."

The ambassador's return was the latest sign of a thaw between the two countries following the June vote in Parliament.