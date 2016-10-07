Saudi Arabia says missile fired from Yemen causes no damage

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says a ballistic missile fired from Yemen landed in an uninhabited desert and caused no injuries, the latest missile fired by rebels to target the kingdom.

The Saudi military says the missile fired Friday night apparently targeted the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait. It says the Saudi air force then targeted the area inside Yemen from where the missile was fired.

A Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has been fighting against the country's Shiite rebels known as Houthis and their allies, including former President Ali Abdullah Saleh's loyalists. The rebels routinely fire ballistic missiles and mortars at Saudi Arabia.