US Coast Guard seizes $36M worth of cocaine in Caribbean Sea
A
A
Share via Email
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has seized $36 million worth of cocaine on a boat in the Caribbean near the Dominican Republic's southern coast.
Authorities said Friday that they arrested four people after seizing more than 3,100 pounds (1,400 kilograms) of cocaine from a boat about 45 miles (72
Officials say the suspects include three Venezuelans and one Dominican. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Puerto Rico says it plans to file a criminal complaint against the men.