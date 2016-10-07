News / World

US Coast Guard seizes $36M worth of cocaine in Caribbean Sea

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has seized $36 million worth of cocaine on a boat in the Caribbean near the Dominican Republic's southern coast.

Authorities said Friday that they arrested four people after seizing more than 3,100 pounds (1,400 kilograms) of cocaine from a boat about 45 miles (72 kilometres ) from the Dominican town of San Pedro de Macoris.

Officials say the suspects include three Venezuelans and one Dominican. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Puerto Rico says it plans to file a criminal complaint against the men.

