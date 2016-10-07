US grant aims to help Flint schools deal with lead crisis

FLINT, Mich. — U.S. education officials are giving nearly $500,000 in aid to Flint's public school system as it grapples with problems associated with the city's lead-contaminated drinking water crisis.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday the $480,000 grant to Flint Community Schools aims to deal with attendance, discipline and mental health problems among students. The money will support hiring attendance specialists, counsellors and psychologists.

Education Secretary John King Jr. is scheduled to visit Flint on Friday.

The U.S. House approved a plan last week to provide $170 million to help Flint rebuild its water system. That followed Senate action two weeks earlier.