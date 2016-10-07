Vermont man convicted of killing wife appeals to state court

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — A Vermont man serving a 30-year sentence for beating his wife to death hours after she filed for divorce has appealed his conviction to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2dzEMGD) James Robarge says a Sullivan County Superior Court judge erred when he allowed prosecutors to present some evidence at trial last year, including cellphone records that placed him near Kelly Robarge on June 27, 2013, the morning she disappeared.

Robarge's lawyer says the phone location records are "unreliable" and the investigator who compiled and analyzed the data wasn't an engineer or computer programmer, and was therefore unqualified.

Robarge, of Saxtons River, Vermont, was sentenced last year.

Kelly Robarge's decomposed body, with her hands and head detached, was found 10 days after she was reported missing

___