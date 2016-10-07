Vietnam seizes over 2 tons of elephant tusks from Mozambique

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnamese authorities have seized more than 2 tons of elephant tusks illegally imported from Mozambique.

Customs newspaper reported Friday that 2,052 kilograms of ivory hidden in timber in two containers was seized at a port in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday.

Officials in Ho Chi Minh City were not available for comment.

Last week customs officers in Hanoi International Airport seized 309 kilograms (682 pounds) of elephant tusks illegally smuggled from Nigeria.