Volcano in southern Japan erupts; no injuries
TOKYO — Mount Aso in southern Japan sent huge plumes of
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the explosion in the early hours of Saturday also blew off bits of volcanic rock and ash and raised the alert level for the area, extending the entry ban from just around the volcanic mouth to the mountain itself.
Footage on Japan's NHK public television showed orange flames flickering from several locations on the mountaintop as the volcano emitted thick
There are no homes within the off-limit area and no injuries or major damage have been reported in nearby towns, though buildings and cars were covered with thick ash falls. Flights were not affected.
A window at a youth
Masaaki Yamamoto, a manager at the
Aso city, about 10
The area is still recovering from deadly earthquakes in April.
Mount Aso has repeated smaller eruptions in recent years. The agency said it was not known if the volano's recent activity was related to the earthquakes earlier this year, but it's in an unstable condition and could erupt again.
Japan sits atop the Pacific "ring of fire" and has more than 100 volcanoes.
Mount Aso had a smaller eruption in August while eruptions in 2014 disrupted tourism in the area.
