3 police officers shot in Palm Springs; conditions unknown

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Three police officers were shot Saturday afternoon in Palm Springs, but there's no word yet on their conditions, police said.

Dozens of law enforcement officers are involved in a search for the shooter or shooters, The Desert Sun newspaper (http://desert.sn/2eeooxy ) reported.

Gerardo Barrera told the newspaper was working nearby in the quiet residential neighbourhood when he heard gun shots. "I saw a person on the ground," he said. "Someone kept pumping her chest but she wasn't moving."

There were no immediate details of the shooting, which comes days after a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant was shot and killed in the high desert town of Lancaster.

Sgt. Steve Owen was answering a burglary call when sheriff's officials say he was shot and wounded by a man who then stood over him and shot him four more times.