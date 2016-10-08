Czech ruling coalition wins big in regional ballot
A
A
Share via Email
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Statistics Office says the three parties in the ruling
It says with votes from 95
The Social Democrats, who used to dominate the regions, won only two, while the Christian Democrats took one. Both are in the ruling coalition. The final region saw a group of local mayors leading.
The three coalition parties also appear to have the most candidates advancing to next weekend's runoffs for 27 seats in the 81-seat Senate.