Czech ruling coalition wins big in regional ballot

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Statistics Office says the three parties in the ruling centre -left coalition have dominated the election for the country's regions and are ahead in the first round of voting for Parliament's upper house, the Senate.

It says with votes from 95 per cent of ballot stations counted, the ANO (YES) movement led by Finance Minister Andrej Babis was a clear winner, claiming nine of the 13 regions contested in the two-day vote.

The Social Democrats, who used to dominate the regions, won only two, while the Christian Democrats took one. Both are in the ruling coalition. The final region saw a group of local mayors leading.