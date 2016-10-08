France: Police surveillance van torched, 4 officers hurt

PARIS — France's Interior Ministry says four police officers were wounded when unidentified assailants hurled gasoline bombs at a surveillance van south of Paris and at police reinforcements who came to help.

It says two officers in the van were seriously injured Saturday, and two others who arrived later sustained light injuries. The assailants escaped.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve condemned the attack and said he would visit the wounded officers.

French media reports said the officers were monitoring surveillance cameras at an intersection in a notorious housing project, La Grande Borne, which has seen repeated thefts.