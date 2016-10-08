German police raid flat to thwart possible bombing plan
BERLIN — German police have raided an apartment building in the eastern city of Chemnitz after receiving information someone may be planning a bombing attack.
The dpa news agency reported Saturday that police said they had raided an apartment after getting the information and evacuated a nearby house.
Further information wasn't immediately available and police didn't have any details on who was suspected to be behind the possible plot.