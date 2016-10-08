New York bombing suspect's father: US 'punishing' my family

ISLAMABAD — The father of New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami says the FBI has made "mistake after mistake" in handling the case and is now "punishing" the family for his son's wrongdoing by barring them from travelling to the United States.

Speaking to The Associated Press Saturday, Mohammed Rahami says the FBI did not "do its job properly" by failing to act in 2014 when he contacted investigators with concerns his son could be a terrorist.

He says U.S. authorities recently turned back his wife and son when they tried to travel from Afghanistan to the U.S.