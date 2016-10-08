Poland concerned about Russian missiles sent to Kaliningrad

WARSAW, Poland — The Polish government says it is highly concerned that Russia has moved nuclear-capable Iskander ballistic missiles into Kaliningrad, a Russian region on Poland's border.

Russia says the missiles are being deployed as part of regular military manoeuvrs to the territory, which is wedged between Poland and Lithuania.

Polish Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz said Saturday that Poland considers the matter of "highest concern."

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov, however, played down the concerns.