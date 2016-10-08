Russia: US hacking allegations are a political game

MOSCOW — A top Russian diplomat is lashing out at the United States because of claims that Russia is hacking political websites and email accounts in an attempt to influence the American elections.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement Saturday that Washington's accusations are an attempt to heat up anti-Russian sentiment as the U.S. presidential election nears.

Ryabkov said the blunt accusation made Friday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Homeland Security is not supported by concrete evidence and "our enemies are continuing to blame Russia for interference in U.S. domestic matters."