Sheriff: Possible hostage situation inside a Fla. McDonald's

LAKELAND, Fla. — Authorities are investigating an armed carjacking that may have led to a possible hostage situation at a McDonald's restaurant outside Tampa, Florida.

Several news outlets are reporting that the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says there was an armed carjacking about 7:28 a.m. Saturday in Lakeland, about 40 miles east of Tampa. No injuries were reported.

Sheriffs located the vehicle on I-4 heading into Polk County.

Sheriffs say about 8:11 a.m. the vehicle stops at a McDonald's, and a suspect or suspects flee the vehicle.

Sheriffs say they believe one suspect is inside the restaurant with possible hostages.

It is not known how many people are inside the McDonald's.