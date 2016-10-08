The Latest: 2 officers fatally shot in Southern California

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Latest on the shooting of three police officers in Palm Springs. (all times local):

5 p.m.

Police Chief Bryan Reyes says three officers in Palm Springs, California were trying to resolve a family dispute Saturday when a man fatally shot two of them and wounded the third.

Reyes told reporters the officers were talking calmly to the man, trying to resolve things when he suddenly opened fire on them.

The chief, his voice breaking, identified the fatally wounded officers as Jose Gilbert Vega and Lesley Zerebny. He did not disclose their rank or any other information about them.

Reyes said the gunman was still at large and may still be in the home where the shooting occurred.

He said he would release more information later.

___

4:30 p.m.

Police in Palm Springs say the shooting of three officers occurred after they arrived at a home following a report of a domestic disturbance.

The officers' conditions are not known.

Dozens of law enforcement officers converged on a normally quiet residential neighbourhood after the shooting.

Police also issued a warning that people inside their homes should stay there, lock their doors and not answer them until further notice.

SWAT officers raced to the scene after the shooting but no one was immediately arrested. Police said they believed no one else was hurt.

___

3:19 p.m.

Palm Springs police say three officers have been shot but there's no word on their conditions.

A police statement says the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon north of Racquet Club Road and east of Sunrise Way.

There are no immediate details of the shooting, which comes days after a Los Angeles County sheriff's sergeant was shot and killed in the high desert town of Lancaster.

Sgt. Steve Owen was answering a burglary call when sheriff's officials say he was shot and wounded by a man who then stood over him and shot him four more times.