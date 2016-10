The Latest: 5-year-old boy critical after boat capsizes

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a boat carrying 30 people that capsized off San Francisco (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Officials say a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after a boat carrying 30 people capsized in the San Francisco Bay.

San Francisco Police Officer Giselle Talkoff says the boat carrying 27 adults and three children capsized for unknown reasons Saturday about 100 yards off Pier 45.

Talkoff says five adults and two other children were also taken to hospitals.

Fire Department Assistant Chief Bob Postel says the 5-year-old was unconscious when he was taken from the water.

A good Samaritan performed CPR on him until a police officer took over. The boy was then transported to a hospital.

Postel says there were a lot of rescue boats on the water because of Fleet Week and rescue crews were able to reach the boat quickly.

___

5:28 p.m.

The U.S. Guard says all of the young people who were in a sail boat that capsized near San Francisco's Pier 45 are safe.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Lou Stewart says they were taken to Pier 45. She had no other details about the Saturday accident.