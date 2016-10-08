The Latest: Some bridges reopen in Daytona Beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Latest on Hurricane Matthew in Florida (all times local):

9:01 a.m.

Officials in Volusia County say some bridges to the beaches are reopening after being closed as Hurricane Matthew approached. But officials warned that police will be "using discretion" in allowing access to the areas hit by the storm.

A news release from Volusia County's Community Information team on Saturday morning says that in Daytona Beach, the following streets opened only to residents at 7 a.m.: Seabreeze, Main Street and International Speedway Boulevard. Resident will have to show a valid identification for access.

In Port Orange, the Dunlawton Bridge opened Saturday morning. And the Granada Bridge in Ormond Beach opened at 7 a.m.

There was no word on any other bridges opening in the area.

__________

8:25 a.m.

Florida's major theme parks are up and running again after closing down in advance of Hurricane Matthew.

Walt Disney World opened the gates to all four of its parks — Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom — at 8 a.m. Saturday. The water parks and Disney Springs are also open on Saturday.

Universal Studios, SeaWorld and Legoland Florida Resort were also reopening on Saturday morning.

The theme parks closed early on Thursday as Hurricane Matthew approached the state and all were shut down on Friday.

_______________

8:14 a.m.

Slightly more than 1 million customers in Florida remain in the dark in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

Hurricane Matthew lashed Florida over a two-day period as it slowly grinded along the Atlantic coast. State officials said Saturday that many people between Melbourne and Jacksonville are without power.

The 6 a.m. update shows that half of all customers in Jacksonville — nearly 216,000 — don't have electricity.

To the south roughly 85 per cent of Volusia County and almost all customers in Flagler County remain without electricity. Three-quarters of St. Johns County — home to St. Augustine — is without power. And nearly half the customers in Brevard County are without electricity.