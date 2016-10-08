The Latest: Gianforte says he still supports Trump

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Latest on the final scheduled debate between Gov. Steve Bullock and Republican challenger Greg Gianforte in Montana's gubernatorial debate (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Montana Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte says he'll continue to support his party's presidential candidate despite Donald Trump's crude comments about women.

Gianforte said during a Saturday night debate that he was offended by the comments contained in a 2005 video obtained by The Washington Post.

But the Bozeman businessman making his first run for public office said he will reluctantly continue to support Trump in order to prevent Democrat Hillary Clinton from being elected.

Gianforte's opponent, Gov. Steve Bullock, said Trump's comments would be inappropriate if they came from a dog catcher, let alone a presidential candidate.

Nationwide more than a dozen Republicans — senators, congressmen and sitting governors — announced Saturday they would not vote for Trump.

2:30 p.m.

Montana's gubernatorial candidates are scheduled to face off Saturday night in their last scheduled debate ahead of next month's election.

The debate between Gov. Steve Bullock and Bozeman businessman Greg Gianforte in Great Falls will be broadcast live over Montana Television Network stations from Great Falls.

It begins at 6 p.m.

Bullock has spent the campaign season touting the strength of the state's economy and promising to keep it going in the right direction. Gianforte says the Democratic incumbent is ignoring signs of trouble, with revenues dropping and jobs lost in the energy sector

In the run-up to the debate, Democrats tried to keep attention on Gianforte's past support of a new sales tax.