The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with 131 migrants

PIERREFEU, France — The Latest on Europe's migration crisis (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Greece's coast guard says a boat carrying 131 migrants was found rudderless in southwestern Greece.

The boat was pulled into the port of Methoni and all passengers are reportedly safe.

A coast guard spokesman, speaking Saturday on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press the migrants have been taken to a sports facility to be registered and questioned. He said he had no information about their nationalities or the boat's point of origin.

State news agency ANA-MPA reports some passengers had called the European Union emergency number hours before the boat was found.

More than a million refugees and migrants have come into Greece so far this year heading to other European nations, and some 60,000 have become stuck there as borders close around Europe.

__

1 p.m.

French villagers are protesting the arrival of migrants who are being dispersed around the country as the government shuts down the slum-like camp in Calais that has become a flashpoint in Europe's migrant crisis.

Three competing rallies are being held Saturday in Pierrefeu in southeast France. The mayor led several hundred people protesting a government proposal to house migrants in an abandoned wing of a psychiatric hospital while they apply for asylum or study other options. Left-wing activists held their own, smaller rally to welcome the migrants.

Gendarmes stood watch but the morning gatherings were peaceful. The far-right National Front plans its own anti-migrant protest later in the day.