Top commander in Yemen's army killed

SANAA, Yemen — Yemen's army has announced the death of its most senior commander to be killed this year in the country's ongoing civil war.

In a statement late on Friday, it said Maj-Gen. Abdul-Rab al-Shadadi was killed while leading an offensive against the Iranian-backed Shiite rebels known as the Houthis east of the capital Sanaa. Three militia commanders fighting alongside the army of the internationally-recognized government were also killed.

It says all four were killed when a missile fired by the Houthis struck their position on Friday.

A Saudi-led coalition backing the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has been fighting against the Houthis and their allies, including former President Ali Abdullah Saleh's loyalists, since March 2015.