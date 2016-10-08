UN: Heath officials in Yemen say over 140 dead in airstrike

The United Nations says initial reports from health officials in Yemen's capital indicate that over 140 people were killed and more than 525 wounded in an airstrike on a funeral hall.

Jamie McGoldrick, the U.N. humanitarian co-ordinator in Yemen, said in a statement late Saturday that the humanitarian community in the country is "shocked and outraged" at the airstrikes which hit the hall packed with mourners in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

He condemned the "horrific attack."