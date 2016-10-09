1 killed, 8 wounded in gunfire at party in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities say one person was killed and eight others were wounded when shots were fired at a party in the western Michigan city of Grand Rapids.

Police say the gunfire happened at around 4 a.m. Sunday. Sgt. Terry Dixon told WOOD-TV (http://bit.ly/2doaO6x ) that officers were responding to a complaint about a party at a strip mall when they received reports that shots had been fired.

Police say about 60 people were at the party. A man in his 20s was killed. Most of the eight people who were wounded were taken to Saint Mary's Hospital for treatment.