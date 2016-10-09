8 soldiers killed in PKK car bomb in southeast Turkey

ISTANBUL — Turkey's state-run news agency says eight soldiers have been killed and five wounded after Kurdish militants detonated a car bomb outside a military station in the southeastern town of Semdinli.

Citing a statement by the Turkish Armed Forces, the Anadolu Agency says the attack Sunday outside the Gendarmerie station was the work of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.

Turkey has been rocked by a wave of bomb attacks since last summer that have killed hundreds of people and been blamed on either the PKK or the Islamic State group.