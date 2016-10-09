Ailing Thai king undergoes blood purification

BANGKOK — The Thai king's health appears to have deteriorated further according to royal medical bulletin that says he underwent a procedure to purify his blood amid other physiological complications related to the heart.

A statement issued late Sunday said doctors performed a hemodialysis on King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who will turn 89 on Dec. 5, to purify his blood. It said the doctors also changed a tube that drains excess cerebrospinal fluid during a 2- 1/2 hour procedure.

Previous statements have said the king's kidneys are not functioning properly.