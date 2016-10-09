AP FACT CHECK: Clinton correct on repeal of health care

WASHINGTON — A claim from the second presidential debate and how it stacks up with the facts:

CLINTON: "If we repeal (Obama's health care law) as Donald (Trump) has proposed, all of those benefits I have mentioned are lost to everybody...and then we will have to start all over again."

THE FACTS: Clinton is essentially correct. Congressional Republicans have promised their replacement plan for Obama's health care law would provide coverage for the uninsured, but they have not provided enough detail to allow a rigorous comparison. A complete repeal of the health care law would wipe the slate clean, and lawmakers would have to start over.

Republicans have expressed support for some goals of the health care law, such as assuring that people with health problems can get coverage, but whether a GOP replacement plan would work as well remains to be seen. Trump's own plan was recently evaluated by the Commonwealth Fund and the RAND Corporation, and the analysis found the number of uninsured people would increase by about 20 million.

___

Contributed by Associated Press writer Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar.