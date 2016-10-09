AP FACT CHECK: Clinton on email security

WASHINGTON — A claim from the second presidential debate and how it stacks up with the facts:

CLINTON: "After a yearlong investigation, there is no evidence that anyone hacked the server I was using, and there is no evidence that anyone can point to, at all ... that any classified material ended up in the wrong hands."

THE FACTS: Maybe, maybe not. While there's indeed no direct, explicit evidence that classified information was leaked or that her server was breached, it was nevertheless connected to the internet in ways that made it more vulnerable to hackers — and the public may never know who saw them.

The Associated Press previously discovered that her private server, which has been a major campaign issue for Clinton and the focus of U.S. investigations, appeared to allow users to connect to it openly over the internet and control it remotely. That practice, experts said, wasn't intended to be used without additional protective measures, and was the subject of U.S. government warnings at the time over attacks from even amateur hackers.

Since the AP in early 2013 traced her server to her home in Chappaqua, New York, Clinton hasn't fully explained who administered her server, if it received software updates to plug security holes or if it was monitored for unauthorized access. It's also unclear what, if any, encryption software Clinton's server may have used to communicate with official U.S. government email accounts.

Meanwhile, FBI Director James Comey has said Clinton and her staff "were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information." But he said the FBI won't recommend criminal charges against Clinton for use of the server while she was secretary of state and closed the investigation.

Contributed by Associated Press writer Jack Gillum.