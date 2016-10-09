AP FACT CHECK: Trump disputes describing sex assaults

WASHINGTON — A claim from the second presidential debate and how it stacks up with the facts:

DONALD TRUMP, when asked whether his words captured in video footage from 2005, in which he made sexually predatory and crude comments about women, amounted to a description of sexual assault, said, "No, I didn't say that at all."

THE FACTS: Trump clearly described groping women without their permission in a footage captured by "Access Hollywood." And Trump said he would automatically kiss women he considered beautiful.

"I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything," Trump said. "Grab them by the p----. You can do anything."

In the audio, first reported by The Washington Post, Trump also described his sexual advances toward a married woman. "I moved on her like a b----. But I couldn't get there. And she was married."

Contributed by Associated Press writer Chad Day.