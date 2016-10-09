AP FACT CHECK: Trump overstates energy impact on budget

WASHINGTON — A claim from the second presidential debate and how it stacks up with the facts:

DONALD TRUMP: "We have found over the last seven years, we have found tremendous wealth right under our feet. I will bring our energy companies back. ... They'll make money. They'll pay off our national debt. They'll pay off our tremendous budget deficits, which are tremendous."

THE FACTS: Trump did not specify how this would happen, but it's highly unlikely U.S. energy resources alone could somehow pay off the $19 trillion gross national debt. Among other challenges, oil prices have fallen by half in the past two years, from about $100 a barrel to roughly $50, forcing many energy companies to cut back sharply on drilling and lay off thousands of workers.

Trump is also proposing a steep cut in the corporate income tax rate, from 35 per cent to 15 per cent , which would lower tax revenue from energy company profits. Finally, Trump is also proposing large cuts in individual income tax rates that the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget found would increase the debt by $4.3 trillion over 10 years.

Contributed by Associated Press writer Christopher Rugaber.