AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong that IS is taking Libyan oil

THE FACTS: Not quite. While it is true that the Islamic State group has targeted Libya's oil fields and has aspired to grab some of the country's oil resources, as it did in Syria, there is no evidence that it is reaping any revenue from Libyan oil. The prospect of the extremist group seizing Libyan oil is one reason the U.S. has conducted limited airstrikes against the Islamic State in Libya, where it now has a very small presence.