SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois' 37 per cent rate of recovering improperly paid unemployment benefits from mid-2012 to mid-2016 ranks it worst among all U.S. states and territories.

Overall, the U.S. had a 66 per cent rate. The following are the 10 worst states or territories' recovery rates for improperly paid unemployment insurance benefits during the four-year period, as well as the amount overpaid and recovered in millions of dollars. All figures are rounded: