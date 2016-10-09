Bahrain detains man for "defamatory" sectarian Tweet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Officials in Bahrain say a man has been detained for writing a post on Twitter that may have contained "defamatory statements" against one of the country's main Muslim sects.

A statement published Sunday on the Interior Ministry's website said the case has been referred to prosecutors. Ridiculing religious sects in Bahrain carries a maximum punishment of one year in prison or a fine of up to $265.

Though the statement did not mention the man's name, outspoken Bahraini sports journalist Faisal Hayyat recently caused an uproar after posting a Tweet demeaning a controversial and historical figure who is revered among some Sunni Muslims.